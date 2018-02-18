Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swede convicted for sending photo of his penis to female MP

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 February 2018
15:44 CET+01:00
online abusedick picsfacebook

Share this article

Swede convicted for sending photo of his penis to female MP
Photo: Jenny Kane/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 February 2018
15:44 CET+01:00
An unidentified female member of the Swedish parliament was sent an unsolicited photo of a man’s penis via Facebook.
The owner of said penis turned out to be an Oxelösund man. The man admitted that it was indeed his penis but claimed that he was not the one to send the "dick pic" to the female MP. 
 
The Nyköping court found this explanation unsatisfactory and convicted the man on Friday of sexual assault. 
 
He was ordered to pay 80 day-fines and as well as 5,000 kronor in compensation to the politician, Södermanlands Nyheter reported
 
READ ALSO:
 
 
online abusedick picsfacebook
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Stop deporting skilled migrants!' Swedish CEOs say
  2. More people in Sweden at risk of poverty: survey
  3. Human rights chief 'concerned' about Sweden's asylum laws
  4. Sweden grants citizenship to academic facing Iran death sentence
  5. Stockholm attacker may use trial to spread propaganda, experts warn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/02
Sweden Says Overqualified...
19/02
I regret moving to Sweden
19/02
10kg in 28 days using KETO diet and
19/02
Skatteverket and personnummer
18/02
can one person own two apartments in Gothenburg?
18/02
Drug policy in sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

16/02
Native English speaking babysitter
08/02
Life Drawing Sessions in Underground Gamla Stan!
06/02
Au Pair / Nanny.
06/02
Hjorthagen tent removal help
06/02
Dog Walker in Hornstull
01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
View all notices
Advertisement