Swede convicted for sending photo of his penis to female MP

The owner of said penis turned out to be an Oxelösund man. The man admitted that it was indeed his penis but claimed that he was not the one to send the "dick pic" to the female MP.

The Nyköping court found this explanation unsatisfactory and convicted the man on Friday of sexual assault.

He was ordered to pay 80 day-fines and as well as 5,000 kronor in compensation to the politician, Södermanlands Nyheter reported

