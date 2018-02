Southwestern Sweden received nearly 10 centimetres of snow on Monday, but the snowflakes are expected to keep falling throughout the evening, national weather agency SMHI said.

It issued a class-one weather warning for the affected regions (the least serious on a scale from one to three).

Several traffic accidents were reported due to the slippery road conditions during the day, including a a bus crashing into a truck near Gunntorp in the south, and at least four trucks slid off the roads after a car crash near Tranemo.

"It's very slippery on the roads," Christer Sjöstedt, a spokesman for the rescue services in Jönköping, told Swedish news agency TT.

According to SMHI, the snowfall is expected to taper off sometime overnight to Tuesday.