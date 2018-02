Meteorologists in Sweden consider spring to have arrived when the daily average temperature tops zero degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days at any point after the official cut-off date of February 15th.

In much of the country this process is often painfully slow, but not in southern Sweden, which saw the return of spring exactly a week ago.

National weather agency SMHI said on Wednesday evening that spring had reached its stations in Falsterbo, Malmö, Lund, Skillinge, Hallands Väderö and Nidingen on February 15th.

In fact, the fishing village of Skillinge on Sweden's south-eastern tip went straight from autumn to spring, with temperatures never dropping below zero for the required seven days in a row in recent months.

The rest of Sweden may want before announcing the start of barbecue season.

The area around Stockholm is still covered in snow and ice, and SMHI said temperatures are likely to hover at around 4-8C below zero even in the southern Götaland region from Sunday.

That's nothing compared to Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka in northern Sweden, which was the coldest spot in the country on Thursday with the mercury plummeting to a shivering -37.2C.

Meteorologists even said that more national "isdygn" could be on their way next week – periods of 24 hours when temperatures stay below freezing across the entire country.

Nikkaluokta has so far had the coldest night of the season: -39.5C earlier in February.

