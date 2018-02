This is a fabulous dish and can be made with cod fillets or any similar fish, but it is particularly impressive when made with Skrei, a migratory cod caught off the coast of Norway between January and April. Although most Skrei tends to end up in posh restaurants it is possible to buy some from good fish mongers. For instance, in London it is usually sold on Borough Market from Furness Fish and Game during February and March.

Summary

Serves: 4

Level: Easy

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 30 minutes

Total: 45 minutes

Tips

• Use a good quality fish stock, either homemade or ready-made, rather than using a bouillon cube.

• A mixture of button mushrooms and sliced chestnut mushrooms works really well.

• Adding lemon wedges to the dish before baking it makes them lovely and squidgy, if a little messy!

Ingredients

600 g(1¼ lb)Skrei or other white fish

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

150 g(6 oz)mushrooms, roughly sliced

½ onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp oil, for frying

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

250 g(9 oz)spinach

3 tbsp pinenuts

Sauce

200 ml(¾+ cup)whipping cream

200 ml(¾+ cup)fish stock

4 tbsp dry white wine

100 g(¾ cup)grated Parmesan cheese

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F, gas 7, fan 190°C).

2. Skin the fish (or ask your fishmonger to skin it) and then cut it into four pieces and lightly season with salt and pepper.

3. Heat the cream, stock and white wine in a saucepan without a lid and reduce until the sauce thickens, between 10-15 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok and then lightly fry the sliced mushrooms and onions until soft, but without colouring. Add the garlic and after a minute the spinach and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper and spread over the base of a large gratin dish. Lie the fish on top of the spinach mixture.

5. When the sauce has thickened, add the Parmesan and stir to mix thoroughly. Pour the sauce over the fish. Sprinkle the pinenuts on top.

6. Bake in the middle of the oven for 15 minutes or until the fish is just cooked.

7. Serve with new potatoes and lemon wedges.

This is a recipe by John Duxbury originally published on his Swedish Food website.