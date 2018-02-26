Big freeze hits Sweden and it's just the beginning

LIVE BLOG: Flights cancelled as icy blast hits Sweden

After welcoming the arrival of spring only last week, southern Sweden is now experiencing an unusually chilly February.

Sweden had its second national 'isdygn' of the season between 7pm on Saturday and Sunday – a period of 24 hours when temperatures do not edge above freezing anywhere in the country.

And national weather agency SMHI said there is more where that came from.

"This was the first in a series of 'isdygn'," SMHI meteorologist Per Lundgren told the TT news agency.

The southern Götaland region is expected to have its coldest day on Tuesday, with temperatures potentially dropping to -10C, in combination with icy winds sweeping across the region.

"The cooling effect of the wind will make it feel like -20C," meteorologist Therese Gadd told TT.

Even colder temperatures are in store for northern Sweden, but more in line with the region's usual February weather. "It's more stable in the north because it won't be as windy," said Gadd.

The coldest place in Sweden at 7am on Monday was Gielas in northern Sweden with -39.6C. The island of Öland meanwhile had the warmest temperatures: a comparatively balmy -1.7C.

