Princess Sofia, who is from Älvdalen in Dalarna, the region where the famous 'Vasaloppet' ski race will take place on March 4th, competed in the women-only edition of the race on Saturday, 'Tjejvasan'.

Katerina Smutná from the Czech Republic won the 30 kilometre race, but most eyes were on the royal highness, whose children Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, husband Carl Philip and mother Marie Hellqvist cheered from the sidelines. Check out some of the best pictures here:

