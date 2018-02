Hundreds of people on Saturday attended the opening of Stockholm's latest nightlife addition, 'Klubb Naket' (Club Naked), on the capital's "hipster island" Södermalm.

The club plays electronic music and targets mainly a fetish and queer audience – but the concept comes with a twist: "It's a plus if you're naked – take off your clothes in the wardrobe = free entrance."

The club also offers what it describes as "hinges", dark corners where clubbers "can do what you feel right now and then". "Come naked. Come as you are. Do whatever you want. Everything stays here."

According to Eddie Eneqvist, one of the organizers, Saturday's first naked club party was nothing short of fab.

"I have to say it was a great success. It was full house with around 400 guests and it was a really nice vibe. It was around 50/50 naked, with great respect and understanding between the two," he told The Local.

But not everyone is as happy about the club's opening, in particular the nearby church whose members want to shut Club Naked down.

"Many of our youth members come from the suburbs and have been subject to prostitution and abuse, and so they have reacted very strongly," Pastor Lennart Torebring at Södermalmskyrkan was quoted as telling local newspaper StockholmDirekt.

"We believe in sexual purity and that sexuality needs to be protected through marriage. But aside from that, we also have to consider that we can't just do whatever we like," he said, adding: "What happens on Södermalm now can have serious consequences, the club becomes a breeding ground for depression and broken souls."

Enequist said he respected Torebring's views, but insisted the club in no way can be compared with a sex club.

"We're an electronic club with focus on music and that we want to be open for EVERYONE, a little bit like Berlin and its clubs. The make-out room should rather be seen as an open lounge."

Anton Strand, a lawyer quoted by StockholmDirekt, said there is nothing illegal in hosting a naked club unless clubbers strip down with the aim of harassing others.