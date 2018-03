The bridge reopened at around 10:30am, operator Öresundsbron wrote on Twitter.

Øresundsbron er nu åben igen i begge retninger — Øresundsbron (@oresundsbron) February 28, 2018

A closure in both directions was caused by an accident on the bridge, according to the operator's Twitter account.

Øresundsbron er lukket/stängd for motorvejstrafik i begge retninger på grund af trafikulykke — Øresundsbron (@oresundsbron) February 28, 2018

The accident involved a single lorry that lost control and collided with the central reservation, Copenhagen Police confirmed. No injuries were reported.

Snow and ice have resulted in hazardous driving conditions across Denmark and southern Sweden on Wednesday.