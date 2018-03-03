Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden tries to put the brakes on record roadkill numbers

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 March 2018
16:29 CET+01:00
roadkillanimalswildlifeeaglestraffic

Share this article

Sweden tries to put the brakes on record roadkill numbers
96 eagles were killed in traffic last year. Photo: Ole-Tommy Pedersen/NTB/Scanpix
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 March 2018
16:29 CET+01:00
Last year, a record-high 149 predatory animals were killed on Swedish roads and railways. The predators fell prey to a viscous cycle in which the animals were hit by vehicles while feeding on the carcasses of previous roadkill.
Sweden’s eagles are the biggest victims. A total of 96 eagles were killed in traffic in 2017, as were 33 lynx, 12 bears, six wolves and two wolverines, P4 Norrbotten reported. 
 
Stephen McLearnon of the Swedish Transport Authority said the increase in predator dying in traffic is tied directly to a growing number of their prey suffering the same fate.
 
The predators are drawn to the roadkill cadavers of moose, reindeer and deer and then end up getting hit by vehicles themselves. 
 
“There are very many [predators dying], especially eagles. They are getting hit while they eat animals that were killed by traffic,” he told P4. 
 
To bring down the record numbers, the Swedish Transport Authority plans to be much more responsive in clearing carcasses from the roads. The agency said it would now aim to find and clear roadkill within two hours of receiving a police report. 
 
McLearnon said fences meant to keep wildlife from the roads would also be repaired and in some cases expanded. 
 
 
 
 
roadkillanimalswildlifeeaglestraffic
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to make 'kladdkaka' – Swedish chocolate cake
  2. Did you know today is an unofficial 'national day' in Sweden?
  3. This Swedish city is completely untouched by the 'Beast from the East'
  4. Shivering Europe hopes for weekend respite as deep freeze persists
  5. Why we're asking you to become a Member of The Local
Advertisement

Discussion forum

03/03
Should I find it strange that...
03/03
Woman interrogated by police
03/03
Robbed because we are ballerinas we defend ourself
03/03
Query on personal number for a dependent visa
03/03
ebay orders from non-EU places
03/03
Travel to Copenhagen
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/03
Do you need help
26/02
Looking for Stylish men for a style serie
22/02
Video Content producers/Videographers
21/02
Spanish Lessons for all Levels
20/02
English Speaking Art Therapist
16/02
Native English speaking babysitter
View all notices
Advertisement