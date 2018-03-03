Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Uppsala police investigate weekend rape reports

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 March 2018
15:59 CET+01:00
uppsalarapecrime

Uppsala police investigate weekend rape reports
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
3 March 2018
15:59 CET+01:00
One suspected rape and two suspected rape attempts have occurred in Uppsala since Friday night and police are pursuing several offenders, officials said on Saturday.
Early on Saturday morning, police were alerted to a suspected rape in Valsätra in Uppsala. A 27-year-old woman was allegedly attacked at an outdoor location. 
 
“She then came into town and reported the case,” police spokesman Tommy Karlsson said. 
 
The woman was taken to hospital and police are now searching for two suspects. 
 
Just a few hours earlier, at around 3am, a 23-year-old woman was attacked in central Uppsala. A stranger tried to tear off her clothes, but the victim was able to run to safety. 
 
“She was very shocked, but is physically unscathed,” police spokesman Andrew Tomkinson said. 
 
No one has been arrested in that assault, which police said will be treated as an attempted rape. 
 
Tomkinson said that another separate and similar attack was also reported on Friday night. He said it could not be ruled out that the same offender or offenders might be involved in the separate incidents. 
 
Local officials said that there would be an increased police presence in reaction to the rape attempts.  
uppsalarapecrime
