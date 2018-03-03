Uppsala police investigate weekend rape reports

Early on Saturday morning, police were alerted to a suspected rape in Valsätra in Uppsala. A 27-year-old woman was allegedly attacked at an outdoor location.

“She then came into town and reported the case,” police spokesman Tommy Karlsson said.

The woman was taken to hospital and police are now searching for two suspects.

Just a few hours earlier, at around 3am, a 23-year-old woman was attacked in central Uppsala. A stranger tried to tear off her clothes, but the victim was able to run to safety.

“She was very shocked, but is physically unscathed,” police spokesman Andrew Tomkinson said.