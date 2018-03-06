Swedish former TV host charged with rape

<p>Martin Timell was forced to quit his job at broadcaster TV4 last year after being accused by several ex-colleagues of bullying, sexual assault and harassment, <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171020/swedish-media-probe-sexual-offence-allegations" target="_blank">as The Local reported at the time.</a></p><p>He was also accused of forcefully touching a woman between her legs when they and several other colleauges were sitting together in a hot tub at an office party in 2008, which he denies.</p><p>The woman reported him to the police who launched an investigation in October last year. On Tuesday a prosecutor said she had gathered enough material to charge him with rape.</p><p>The prosecutor told the <a href="https://www.expressen.se/noje/aklagare-martin-timell-atalas-for-valdtakt-vid-fest-/" target="_blank">Expressen</a> tabloid that Timell had "pushed his fingers into (the woman's) vagina while pushing her hips down and holding on to her".</p><p>Timell denies the allegations, his lawyer Hanna Lindblom told Swedish media.</p><p>"I am surprised that the prosecutor chooses to press charges based on vague statements ten years later," she told Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday.</p><p>With a career spanning three decades, Timell is a household name in Sweden. He has presented shows such as SVT's 1980s programme 'Bullen' aimed at a teenage audience, children's talent show 'Småstjärnorna' and the Swedish version of 'Deal or No Deal'.</p><p>After the accusations emerged last year during the international #MeToo campaign, TV4 announced it would pull all Timell's shows from the network, including hugely popular home improvement show 'Äntligen Hemma'.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171017/swedish-women-join-global-social-media-movement-to-highlight-sexual-harassment" target="_blank">#MeToo</a> hashtag urged women to share their own experiences to "give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem", in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.</p><p>Millions of posts were shared on Facebook and Twitter by women – and men – all over the world. In Sweden it had a major impact, with several high-profile figures speaking out. Click the links below to read more.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171019/we-think-were-an-equal-society-but-harassment-happens-here-too" target="_blank">'We think we're an equal society, but harassment happens here too'</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171124/what-does-the-metoo-campaign-tell-us-about-swedish-feminism" target="_blank">What does the #MeToo campaign tell us about Swedish feminism</a></strong></li></ul>