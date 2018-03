Video evidence shows how three armed men broke the glass on displays, loaded the contents into their car then attempted to drive away.

The October heist occurred while many civilians were outside the store on the street. Several intervened to try and stop the robbery: one person tried to hold the car door closed, another threw a stone at the windshield, and a third hurled a kettlebell towards the car.

After only a few metres the escape car was rammed off the road. The robbers tried to flee on foot but were arrested shortly after by the police.

A 31-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison, a 21-year-old man to four years and nine months in prison, and a 17-year-old placed in a youth facility. A fourth suspect is still at large.

