Spring? Ha, no. More snow set to fall in Sweden

<p><style type="text/css">p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; line-height: 120%; }a:link { }</style></p><p>Sweden's national weather agency SMHI issued a class-one (the least serious warning on a scale from one to three) warning for northern parts of central Sweden on Sunday evening and Monday.</p><p>It said that between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow could fall in some regions by late Monday.</p><p>On Monday morning the warning applied to the counties Örebro, Värmland, Dalarna, Västmanland, Gävleborg, Västernorrland and Jämtland, apart from the mountain ski resorts in Jämtland county.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180222/the-swedish-village-where-winter-never-arrived-skillinge-skane" target="_blank">The Swedish village where winter never arrived</a></strong></p><p>SMHI also warned of slippery roads in the region.</p><p>Sweden has got a chance at slightly warmer weather later in the week, said meteorologists.</p><p>"Even if the nights are clear and cold we could get some sun during the days and possibly some spring feelings," SMHI meteorologist Therese Gadd told Swedish tabloid <a href="https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/Ql3AGQ/nytt-snoovader-pa-vag-in-over-landet" target="_blank">Aftonbladet</a>.</p><p>Officially, spring has only reached the <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180222/the-swedish-village-where-winter-never-arrived-skillinge-skane" target="_blank">far, far south of Sweden</a>. The Nordic country says spring has arrived when temperatures stay above freezing for seven consecutive days. You can follow its progress <a href="https://www.smhi.se/vadret/vadret-i-sverige/arstidskarta" target="_blank">here</a>. </p>