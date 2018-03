Sweden's Princess Madeleine gave birth to her and her husband Chris O'Neill's third child on Friday.

Her name was revealed shortly after 11am on Monday at a meeting at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, attended by the King, Madeleine's sister Crown Princess Victoria, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and several government minister. Adrienne will be Duchess of Blekinge, a small region in south-eastern Sweden.

Madeleine and O'Neill's first child, Princess Leonore, was born in New York in 2014, and Prince Nicolas in 2015, also at Danderyd Hospital.

"Three children, it's exciting and fairly demanding as everyone who has more than one child knows," commented King Carl XVI Gustaf at Monday's meeting, himself a father of three.

This is the latest chapter in a Swedish royal baby boom in recent years and Adrienne will have plenty of cousins to play with, including Crown Princess Victoria's children Princess Estelle, 6, and Prince Oscar, 2.

Madeleine's brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Sofia Hellqvist have two children, Prince Alexander, who turns two in April, and six-month-old Prince Gabriel.