The video captured by photo tour company Lights Over Lapland photographer Oliver Wright was described by the company's founder as the best aurora video he had ever seen.

The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are a natural phenomenon caused by solar winds clashing with the Earth's atmosphere, creating a green-tinged appearance in the sky.



Photo: Oliver Wright/Lights Over Lapland



Watch the Wright's video of the Northern Lights below.