The human rights NGO is now investigating the accounts, which it says suggest Stockholm police in particular may be acting as if there was a begging ban in the city.

"We have quite a lot of testimonies from people who have been taken away far outside the city centre, let go somewhere, and then have a hard time finding their way back," Amnesty discrimination expert and lawyer Johanna Westeson told Aftonbladet.

Sweden’s police did not want to comment on the matter when sought by the tabloid.

Amnesty has since last year been mapping out the situation for vulnerable EU citizens in Sweden, and in particular Romanians who come to the country to beg. So far they have interviewed around 60 people.

READ ALSO: Sweden's first begging ban overturned by court