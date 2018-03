Kent Ekeroth told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) that Sweden should learn from Hungary, where he will emigrate later this year, because they have 'no immigration'.

"To start with they have no immigration. That's the most important thing. And they value their own culture highly and the grounds on which European civilization rests," he said.

Ekeroth's name was absent from the Sweden Democrats' list for the forthcoming autumn general election, which the party decided upon earlier in March. He will emigrate to Hungary once his term as a Riksdag MP ends before the September election.

Ekeroth has attracted controversy during his time as a Sweden Democrats MP. In 2012 a video emerged of him and two other MPs for the party arming themselves with iron bars after fighting a drunken man. He took a "time out" from politics as a result.

The Swede eventually returned, but was later asked to take a further "time out" from his duties as Sweden Democrat representative on the Riksdag's justice committee after he was fined for striking a man in the face in the queue to a Stockholm nightclub in 2016.

The Svea Court of Appeals eventually overturned the minor assault verdict, judging that the prosecutor had failed to disprove Ekeroth acted in self-defence, but the Sweden Democrat party insisted that public trust in him had been damaged regardless.

A further reason Ekeroth gave for moving to Hungary is that he will no longer have access to personal security once the Riksdag term ends.

"I'm going to be there at least a while, until the situation has calmed down a bit in Sweden," he said to SvD.