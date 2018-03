Nyköping topped accommodation rental app Airbnb's ranking of Swedish towns and cities. The town, around 100 kilometres south of Stockholm, got full points by almost nine in ten visitors.

Nyköping is the home of Stockholm Skavsta Airport and the capital of Södermanland county.

It is also famous for one of the least hospitable incidents in Swedish history, the Nyköping Banquet. That's when King Birger Magnusson invited his brothers for dinner in the 12th century, then locked them into a tower of Nyköpingshus fortress to starve. We're pleased to learn Nyköping has moved on.

Runner-up in the ranking was Varberg on the west coast, followed by Kristianstad, Borås, Umeå, Växjö and Nacka, all with the same score.

The entire top ten is new compared to the list in 2016, which was topped by Kiruna, Umeå and Karlstad, reports the TT newswire.

Airbnb lists around 20,000 homes on its Swedish sites. The reviews concern users' accommodation, the host and the overall impression.