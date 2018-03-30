Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
This March up to 4 degrees below normal: SMHI

The Local
30 March 2018
13:02 CEST+02:00
coldweathersnowice

This March up to 4 degrees below normal: SMHI
Spring flowers trying to break through. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
No, it didn’t just feel that way. This March was as much as 4C below the March average for Sweden, according to a weather forecaster SMHI.
“It's 1C to 4C below the average temperature for March," Marcus Sjöstedt, a meteorologist for SMHI told The Local. "
 
Across the whole of Sweden, 2006 and 2013 were similarly cold, but in some areas this March came close to breaking a record. 
 
“Excluding what’s still to come, March this year is likely to  be the fifth coldest ever observed after 1962, 1940, 1958 and 1947," the forecaster wrote in a press release, referring to its measuring station in Tärnaby, near the Lapland ski resort of Hemavan. 
 
But spring may finally be on its way, albeit too late for Easter. 
 
“The trend is for it to become milder by the middle or end of next week,” Olav Krogsäter at StormGeo in Oslo told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. “Spring will probably come at last.” 
 
The coldest temperature recorded this month was -31.1C in Särna, northern Dalarna, and the deepest snow level was the 166cm recorded at Kittelfjäll in the mountains of southern Lapland, although further snowfall over the Easter weekend in Jämtland could see it knocked off its pedestal. 
 
Outside Sweden’s mountain region, the deepest snow was seen in Gåltjärn i Ångermanland, with 159cm recorded. 
 
The rare combination of unusual warmth over the Arctic and unusual cold in northern Europe led to a strange situation where Karesuando at the very northern tip of Arctic Sweden was at one point the only place in the entire country where the temperature was above freezing, with the needle hovering at 0.2C. 
 
coldweathersnowice
