The alarm was raised about the fire at the Narvavägen building housing the embassies of Portugal, Tunisia, Argentina and Belgium as well as apartments and a restaurant at around lunchtime on Wednesday afternoon.

"The operation is still ongoing. Around 14 people have been affected by the fire, with no serious injuries but smoke and minor injuries," Stockholm police press spokesperson Kjell Lindgren told The Local.

"The latest information from the fire fighters is that there's no one left in the building, but they're still working to extinguish the fire in the apartment section."

Lindgren said police were looking to speak to a person who they "think could have something to do with" the incident, with a description released to the public in an effort to locate him.

Asked if it's thought the fire was started deliberately, Lindgren affirmed "we think it was lit by someone, which is why we've started an investigation into arson".

An arrest was made in central Stockholm just after 2pm on Wednesday, with a man arrested suspected of arson on reasonable grounds (the lower degree of suspicion according to Swedish law).