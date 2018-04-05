Editor's picks: Today in Sweden

Get a daily dose of Sweden in our newsletter. Photo: Christopher Hunt/imagebank.sweden.se

---

Hello from Stockholm…

… where the Swedish word of the day is vårvinter. It means spring winter and refers to these winter days when spring is so close you can almost physically reach out and touch it. Here are some of my favourite Swedish weather words:

Have you seen any signs of spring (vårtecken) yet? Send your pictures to news@thelocal.se and we'll share our favourites in the next newsletter!

More headlines from Sweden

Slussen – love it or hate it?

If you've ever been to Stockholm, chances are you got lost at Slussen – the clover-shaped transit hub of roads, walkways, tunnels, bus station and metro station in central Stockholm that confuses many a tourist and newcomer. You have to check out this new film, which really shows how Slussen takes its victims:

What you need to know about the Swedish election

Sweden's got an election coming up this year, and it looks like it's going to be a close one. If you live in Sweden you may be able to vote in parts of the election even if you're not a citizen. Here's some of the insight we're offering Members of The Local (click HERE to join us for unlimited reading and great special offers):

