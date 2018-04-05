Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
The best Stockholm areas according to Airbnb users

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
5 April 2018
06:59 CEST+02:00
airbnbstockholmrentals

The best Stockholm areas according to Airbnb users
A lake in Nacka, Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
5 April 2018
06:59 CEST+02:00
Short-term rental site Airbnb has revealed the Stockholm locations that received the best reviews from its users in 2017, and the results show there's more to the city than the obvious central spots. The Local takes a look at the best of the bunch.

According to Airbnb, around 190,000 people used their site to rent accommodation in Stockholm during 2017, and the rental firm has now revealed the specific areas of the city that received the highest percentage of five-star reviews. The results, much like their corresponding figures for the best-reviewed towns across Sweden, show that the most obvious locations are not always the best received.

5. Solna (78 percent five star reviews)

To Stockholmers Solna is mainly known as a residential and business area. That’s changing though, with Sweden's national stadium Friends Arena and giant shopping complex Mall of Scandinavia two recent arrivals that provide good reasons to take a look. Solna is also home to Haga Park, a vast royal park featuring buildings of architectural merit, lakes, and even the Swedish royal family's burial ground.

READ ALSO: The ultimate guide to Stockholm's best shopping spots


The Mall of Scandinavia shopping centre in Solna. Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT

4. Central Stockholm (80 percent five star reviews)

The presence of Central Stockholm in the top five isn't a surprise, but it is striking to see it bettered by three other areas. Still, four fifths of Airbnb reviewers thought it was worth five stars, and it's easy to see why: major attractions like the Old Town, Stockholm Palace, the City Hall, Fotografiska museum and the bulk of shopping and dining options all lie within this area.

READ ALSO: New stats show Stockholm is a magnet for foreign tourists


Central Stockholm on a winter day. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

3. Sundbyberg (82 percent five star reviews)

Just northwest of central Stockholm, Sundbyberg has turned into a popular spot for Stockholmers not only thanks to its more affordable apartments, but also the growing number of restaurants and local bars. Better still, it's served by rail, bus, and the tram, meaning it's incredibly well connected. Apparently visitors to the city have caught on.

READ ALSO: The best Swedish towns according to Airbnb users


The Signalfabriken shopping and housing quarter in Sundbyberg. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

2. Huddinge (83 percent five stars)

Huddinge in southwest Stockholm is something of an unexpected pick but its Airbnb user satisfaction rates suggests the area more than provides for those who choose to stay there. Perhaps it's the draw of Sweden's largest Ikea store, or the nearby Kungens Kurva shopping centre. An abundance of nature reserves and local parks means it's also a particularly green part of the city.


Sundby Gård in Huddinge. Photo: Simon Inns/Flickr Creative Commons

1. Nacka (84 percent five stars)

Just east of Södermalm in southern Stockholm, Nacka is a particularly popular place in the summer where locals take advantage of a near countless number of great swimming spots that are clean and relatively unspoiled but still easily reachable with public transport.

The area also boasts a host of nature trails for walkers, and the Sickla Köpkvarter complex covers shopping staples without the need to travel further into the city.

READ ALSO: Nine perfect hiking spots on Stockholm's doorstep


A family takes in the view in Nacka. Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT

airbnbstockholmrentals
