Modi and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven are expected to discuss "innovation, sustainable development and how Swedish-Indian relations can be further strengthened" in Stockholm on April 16th-17th, said Löfven's office.

Sweden has been on a charm offensive when it comes to the ally as of late, supporting Modi's key "Make-in-India" manufacturing summit with Löfven leading a delegation of Swedish industry leaders to the Mumbai launch event in 2016.

India is also a market of growing significance for Sweden; more than 160 Swedish companies are now established in India, including powerhouses like Ikea and H&M, who are both expanding in the market.

"Global economic growth is primarily taking place in Asia, not least in India, which is currently the world's fastest growing major economy. The government is working to strengthen Sweden's role as a key partner for India in the country's rapid development, especially in innovation," said Löfven's office.

"Swedish businesses have long had a considerable presence in India. We are also seeing how Indian buisnesses are making major investments in Sweden. Increasing trade and investments in both directions will strengthen jobs and growth in Sweden. Bilateral cooperation is taking place in a number of areas, including the environment, renewable energy, research and health," the statement added.

The visit will include a meeting between Modi and King Carl XVI Gustaf at the Royal Palace in the morning of April 17th, followed by bilateral talks with Löfven and roundtable discussions with the business sector.

Prime Ministers from the other Nordic countries – Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway – are also expected to join them in Stockholm for a Nordic-Indian summit in the evening.

Modi is set to give a speech to the Indian diaspora at the end of the visit. As of December 2017 there are just short of 30,000 people born in India living in Sweden, with industries like tech in particular attracting skilled labour, (though The Local has interviewed a fair share of Indian artists and creatives in the country).