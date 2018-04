Gräslökstuvad potatis (potatoes in chive sauce) is a classic Swedish dish made with leftover new potatoes, and goes particularly well with sausages, inlagda rödbetor (pickled beetroot) and senap (mustard).

Summary

Serves: 4

Level: Easy

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cooking: 20 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Tips

• If choosing potatoes especially for this dish, pick a waxy variety.

• The proportion of cream and milk can be varied. The classic method uses all milk, but I prefer a 50:50 mixture of milk and cream, as given below.

• Stuvad potatis can be reheated successfully if you have any leftovers or if you need to prepare the dish in advance.

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp flour

250 ml (1 cup) milk

250 ml (1 cup) whipping cream

½ tsp salt

ground white pepper

freshly ground nutmeg, optional

8-12 boiled potatoes

3 tbsp freshly chopped dill, parsley or chives

Method

1. Gently melt the butter in a saucepan, then remove from heat and carefully whisk in the flour to make a thick paste.

2. Add the milk a bit at a time to the paste, whisking after each addition, then add the cream.

3. Return the pan to the heat, stirring until the sauce thickens and comes to the boil.

4. Simmer gently for 10 minutes, stirring regularly to prevent the bottom burning.

5. Add the salt, pepper and ground nutmeg (optional). Taste and adjust the seasoning.

6. Cut the potatoes into quarters or thick slices and add them to the sauce. Stir them carefully to ensure that they are all warmed through.

7. Add the chopped herbs just before serving and stir again.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.