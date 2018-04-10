Police warning shot ends pursuit of robbers in Sweden

The men were arrested on the Uppland bridge following a car chase on the E18 road out of Västerås. The suspects reportedly used a "gun like object" during the robbery, and “a warning shot was fired” by police when they were seized, police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told news agency TT.

The robbery took place at around 13.30, shortly after which police were alerted to a suspected escape vehicle on the E18. The car had been reported as stolen, and refused to stop when officers pursued it.

After police eventually ended the car chase on the Uppland bridge, two people attempted to flee the scene on foot but were stopped after the warning shot was fired. In total four people were detained, of which three were arrested and the fourth, a 15-year-old, handed over to social services.

The robbers are suspected to have taken cash from the store, and police said they could not rule out that goods found in the escape vehicle are connected to the robbery.

READ ALSO: Stockholm car chase ends following multiple collisions