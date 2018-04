The dog signalled the alert as police were searching a garage in the southern suburb of Skärholmen on April 8th, and after examining the vehicle, officers broke in.

"An automatic weapon suited for use in a war was found in the car," Jonas Lindberg, from the Stockholm police serious crimes division said in a statement.

"We also found explosives, hunting rifles, pistols, ammunition and several kilograms of narcotics of various kinds."

IN DEPTH:



A gun seized by Swedish police in a different raid. Photo: Polisen

Lindberg said that although the investigation was still in it early stages, the evidence already pointed towards "a certain criminal network" which he did not name.

"It is extremely positive that we have removed so many weapons and drugs from the street in one go," he noted. "They could have done a lot of harm if they got into the wrong hands."

A man has been arrested in connection with the raid suspected of serious aggravated weapons crimes, aggravated narcotics crimes, and breaching laws on flammable and explosive items, all on probable cause (the higher degree of suspicion according to Swedish law).

Police in Stockholm are battling to bring down the number of shootings in the city, with 129 occurring in Stockholm county last year.