"They should consider what it is they are so upset about and then talk about it," she said as the painting was unveiled at Kronobergsvägen on Kungsholmen. "Sex is so important, but it’s always been too dirty to discuss."

"They can choose the motif themselves, so I don’t think they’ve talked to the neighbours or anyone before doing this," Hugo Röjgård, from Swedish graffiti campaign group Graffitifrämjandet , told The Local.

He said that he didn’t think the decision would hurt his campaign to encourage more apartment building owners to free up walls for graffiti.

"I don’t think so really, because first of all Carolina Falkholt is a widely known artist in Sweden. And secondly, the thing with these kinds of wall is that you’re supposed to paint stuff that doesn’t have any other place to be," Röjgård said. He added: "I’m not saying these walls are for making big penises on, but it should be alright to do that."

Kollektivet Livet normally allows paintings to remain on the wall for about six months before commissioning a new artist.

The penis was painted on a legal graffiti wall established in Stockholm by the art organization Kollektivet Livet, meaning there was no need to consult with residents before painting it.