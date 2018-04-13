Let's talk about the Swedish Academy's rapid descent into farce (and pussy bows)
13 April 2018
What you need to know about the bizarre rise and fall of the Swedish Academy. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
Having said that, is all this really a tragedy for cultural life in Sweden? How many books won't be written because of this?
This sort of old-Sweden nonsense has been swept away from most other areas of Swedish life and the country thrives. Maybe this undemocratic, elitist 'arbiter of taste' has in fact been stifling cultural Sweden.