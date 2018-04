A witness alerted police to the incident shortly before midnight on Saturday after seeing the man commit the offence at the building, Skaldevillan, which is used as an advice and support centre.

"An unknown offender doused the building with some sort of fluid and set light to it. A door was also broken down, be we do not know if this has any connection to the fire," Bergslagen police duty officer Per Vikman told TT.

The man fled from the scene by bicycle, newspaper Expressen reports.

Fire services were quickly able to put out the flames.

"This is not a case of an extensive fire, but there was a lot of smoke inside the house," Vikman said.

It is currently unclear with the offence was specifically targeted against the social services property. Police have sealed off the area and have classified the incident as arson, TT writes.

