Temperatures across Sweden are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday.

"It's not common that we get those days in April," said SVT meteorologist Nitzan Cohen.

"What happens is that we get a so-called 'Spanish plume'. The heatwave comes all the way from western Africa, across Spain, France, Germany and Sweden," added Cohen.

Northern Sweden is expected to get sunny weather, with temperatures up to 15C on the east coast.

According to the weather forecast in Stockholm and southern Sweden the mercury could meanwhile climb to 20C – perhaps even more in parts of the region – on Thursday and Friday.

But with the warmer weather come grass fire warnings, which were in place for the southern east coast and the central belt around Stockholm on Monday morning.

And areas in counties Värmland, Örebro, Västmanland, Uppsala, Dalarna, Gävleborg, Jämtland, Västernorrland, Västerbotten and Norrbotten that are still snow-covered should watch out for rivers flooding as the snow melts this week, warned national weather agency SMHI.

READ ALSO: Six signs spring is on its way to Sweden