Swedish non-profit Trygghetsrådet (TRR), which offers assistance to people who have been made redundant in the country, says its figures suggest women were underpaid in their old jobs but the pay gap is levelling out once they move on to their next position.

MORE ON GENDER EQUALITY IN SWEDEN FROM THE LOCAL:



A free programming course for women designed to close Sweden's IT gender gap. Photo: Smart Coding

This is the first time TRR has studied the gender pay differences during the process of changing employment.

Their stats reflect the strong state of Sweden’s labour market at present. During the first quarter of 2018, 2,700 people sought help from TRR after losing a job – 21 percent lower than the same period in 2017.

Many of those who managed to get a new job also earned a higher salary, but that was more likely to be the case for women, with 21 percent more women managing to earn better in their new position than men.

Experience in particular appears to be better rewarded when someone is forced to find a new job post-redundancy.

"The fact that workers get a higher salary and better position, as well as that more over the age of 50 are getting jobs shows that experience is rewarded by employers, and also that many have had a salary below their market value," TRR CEO Lennart Hedström said in a statement.

Find your next English-language role in Sweden here