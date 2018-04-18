Iceland's 'bitcoin heist' suspect flees to Sweden on PM's plane

<p>Sindri Þór Stefánsson was arrested earlier this year and imprisoned at a low-security prison less than 100 kilometres from Keflavik International Airport on Iceland.</p><p>But he escaped and is believed to have used a fake passport to board a commercial flight to Stockholm's Arlanda Airport – the same plane carrying Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who was on her way to a summit with <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180418/strong-boost-to-bilateral-partnership-as-indian-pm-modi-visits-sweden" target="_blank">Indian PM Narendra Modi in Sweden</a> on Tuesday.</p><p>Stefánsson was still at large on Wednesday afternoon, reports Icelandic news site <a href="http://www.visir.is/g/2018180418852/ekkert-spurst-til-sindra-fra-thvi-hann-kom-til-svithjodar" target="_blank">Visir</a>.</p><p>"We have been informed by Icelandic police that a detained man has escaped and is suspected of having made it to Sweden. The man has not been detained in Sweden," said Swedish national police spokesman Stefan Dangardt in a statement.</p><p>Stefánsson was one of around a dozen people arrested earlier this year, suspected of having stolen hundreds of computers from data centres across Iceland in what has been dubbed the "Big Bitcoin Heist".</p><p>The machines are worth around $2 million and can be used to create digital currencies.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524059745_datacentre.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">File photo of a data centre in Iceland. Photo: AP Photos/Egill Bjarnason</span></i></p>