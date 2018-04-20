Nine out of ten Swedes back CCTV in public places: survey

Sweden has traditionally been more reluctant to use video surveillance than many other European countries, but the results of the new survey suggests that the Swedish public has let go of many of its doubts in the area.

"Not only is the public positive about CCTV, they also express a clear wish for more cameras," Markus Lahtinen, researcher and lecturer in informatics at Lund University said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Will CCTV curb crime in Stockholm's suburbs?



Police patrolling Rinkeby and Tensta. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Three quarters of those who responded said they do not think that CCTV on streets and squares is an invasion of their privacy. Two thirds meanwhile said that security cameras in their residential area would not be a threat to their privacy.

More than 80 percent of those who took part in the study believe cameras can prevent crime and provide good support for crime prevention.

IN DEPTH: How CCTV can help police working on the front lines in Stockholm's vulnerable suburbs