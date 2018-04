Cars with a Swedish registration plate drove more than 68 billion kilometres in 2017. That's the highest figure since records began in 1999 and is the rough equivalent of 1.7 million laps around the globe.

"It is neither sustainable from an environmental perspective nor from a big city perspective. It leads to noise pollution and gridlock in cities," said Anette Myhr of traffic statistics state agency Trafikanalys.

The average car drove 12,110 kilometres in 2017 – a journey one percent shorter compared to the previous year. But the impact is cancelled out by the fact that the number of cars is increasing.

"If the increase continues it is even more important to increase the number of cars running on alternative fuel. But it's people's behaviour that is the most important, and hardest, to change."

"We have to think of why we drive, and why we need so many cars," Myhr told newswire TT.

Cars registered in Stockholm county drove the longest distances in 2017. Cars on the island of Gotland drove the shortest distances, on average 2,570 kilometres less in total than Stockholm.

READ ALSO: