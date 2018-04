"We want to thank everyone for the support we have received and all the lovely descriptions of our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and has beautiful memories of his songs," read the statement by Avicii's parents Anki Lidén and Klas Bergling.



Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén, pictured in 2008. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon local time. The cause has not been disclosed, although police said they do not suspect foul play.

Fans all over the world spent the weekend paying tribute to the 28-year-old DJ and producer.

On Sunday hundreds of people gathered in bright spring sunshine in Stockholm square Sergels Torg. They held a minute of silence and then danced to his music.

"Thanks for the initiatives to honour Tim, like the gathering at Sergels Torg, churchbells that have played his songs and moments of silence all over the world," wrote his parents in the letter.

They added they would make no more statements and asked people to respect their privacy.

De Dom speelt Avicii pic.twitter.com/MLnWCsSDN3 — Pim Brassien (@pimbrassien) April 21, 2018

People also took to Spotify to remember Avicii's music. He could be found in 20 spots in the music streaming giant's top-50 list in Sweden on Monday morning, with nine spots in the top 10.

One of Sweden's biggest music exports, Avicii's first hit 'Levels' was released in 2011, propelled him into the mainstream and made him an international superstar. The Stockholm native became one of the world's most successful DJs and helped lead the global boom in electronic music.

His smash hit 'Wake me up' became the first song to be played more than 200 million times on Spotify in the history of the music streaming giant in 2014.

Avicii shocked fans in 2016 when he announced his early retirement, following cancellations of shows due to health problems. In 2017 he returned to the studio with the release of six-track EP Avīci (01).