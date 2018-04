The Oscarskyrkan church in the Swedish producer's home city first played the tribute on April 23rd then decided to extend it, performing the refrain from the song each day at midday until the end of the week.

Fans have been gathering outside the church to hear the performance and pay tribute to Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, who died last week at the age of 28.

READ ALSO:

Watch the tribute in the video below.