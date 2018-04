Walpurgis (Valborg) celebrations take place across the country on April 30th as bonfires are lit and just a few drinks had to welcome in the start of spring.

Meteorologists say it's a good idea to dress warm and bring something waterproof, as the weather looks uncertain in Sweden on the last day of the month.

"As things look right now for Valborg there's an area of rainfall that will move in over southern Sweden and up towards the northeast until Tuesday. It will move over the weastern part of Götaland (central Sweden) over the day at some point, while in the north of the country it looks cloudy," SMHI meteorologist Therese Gadd told news agency TT.

Celebrations in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Two of the biggest and most popular Valborg celebrations are held in university cities Lund and Uppsala, and it looks like neither will have the upper hand in the weather.

Lund could have more sun, but Uppsala is more likely to be without rain. For the best weather full stop, the experts recommend going north:

"As the forecast looks now, it's up in Norrland, the northern part of the country, because that rainy area moves in from the southwest."

But northern Sweden won’t be bragging for long: May 1st could bring snow to the area, and temperatures in general will dip below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.

"We're in a period with typical April weather, and the temperature is pretty average for that time of the year," Gadd concluded.