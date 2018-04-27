Swedish chef ranked second best in Europe

In 2016 Nilsson's restaurant in rural Sweden became the first outside of the capital to clam two Michelin stars, and Jämtland's most famous place to dine is still going strong. There are currently no available tables to book, unless you're willing to take a chance on the waiting list.

Considering Fäviken is 600 kilometres north of Stockholm and the nearest major town is an hour away, plenty of advanced planning is needed in order to eat there. The patrons and good reviews keep coming: according to restaurant survey site Opinionated About Dining, the isolated Swedish eatery is better than all but one in Europe.

Magnus Nilsson, head chef of Fäviken Magasinet. Photo: Robert Henriksson/TT

Nilsson isn't the only Swede in the upper regions of the ranking. Björn Frantzén's Restaurant Frantzén in Stockholm came eighth – another feather in the cap of Sweden's first ever Michelin three-star restaurant, which celebrated that honour earlier this year. Unlike Fäviken, tables are available at the Stockholm hotspot for May – but they're few and far between (and you have to be prepared to pay 3,000 kronor for the pleasure of eating the fixed menu).

Next from the Nordic nation is Daniel Berlin's restaurant of the same name in Skåne in 29th. He too received a Michelin upgrade this year, earning his second star.

Magnus Ek's Oaxen (42nd) and Sayan Isaksson's Esperanto (84th) – both in the Swedish capital – also made the top 100. In first place is Andreas Caminada's Schloss Schauenstein in Förstenau, Switzerland. Opinionated About Dining bases its rankings on over 175,000 reviews from more than 5,700 people, who rate their meal not only based on the food, but also the experience.