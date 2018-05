Walpurgis (Valborg) celebrations take place across Sweden on April 30th as bonfires are lit to welcome in the start of spring.

As The Local has previously reported, it looks like the weather will be typically unpredictable.

The day is set to start with morning snow in the far north, but most of the country is expected to get clear skies (or at least no rain) with temperatures ranging between 10C and 15C during the day.

But just in time for the lighting of bonfires, the sky could open up in southern Sweden.

"In the afternoon and evening at least all of Götaland will be affected by this rainfall. It is possible it will make it up to Svealand later in the evening," meteorologist Jon Jörpeland told newswire TT.

If you're in northern Sweden, however, you've got a good chance at sunny skies in the evening. But wrap up warm, because temperatures could drop to between 5C and freezing.

Two of the biggest and most popular Walpurgis celebrations are held in university cities Lund and Uppsala. Read more about Walpurgis and the events to go to in Sweden in our members' guide.

