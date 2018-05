Temperatures peaked in Oskarshamn on the east coast on April 20th, when the mercury edged up to 27.2C. It's the highest April temperature since 2000 when Markaryd enjoyed a balmy 28.8C.

April was also sunnier than normal, with Luleå in the north clocking up the most hours of sun (270 hours).

Aprilväder (April weather) is a common Swedish word used in spring, referring to the often changing weather in the unpredictable month, and this year it certainly lived up to its name.

On April 2nd, 25 centimetres of snow fell in Brösarp in southern region Skåne. That was the largest increase in snow depth ever officially registered in Skåne, according to SMHI's statistics.

By contrast, spring and summer also arrived last month. It is currently spring in almost all of Sweden, apart from the very far north. Meteorologists in Sweden consider it to be summer once the temperature has been at least 10C for five days in a row, and that benchmark was achieved in Stockholm on April 17th.

