The 28-year-old "James Dean of Rap", whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, is being kept in pre-trial detention after a prosecutor judged him a "flight risk" according to court documents seen by The Local.

"I consider him to be under strong suspicion of violence against a public servant," Swedish prosecutor Carl Mellberg told Swedish Radio, adding that he believed there was "a risk that the suspect will flee or in others way seek to avoid prosecution or punishment".

According to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, a court will rule on Friday whether Gillum can continue to be detained. His lawyer declined to comment when approached by the Expressen tabloid.

The rapper is due to play Copenhagen on Sunday.

Gillum played Annexet, a stage at the Stockholm Globe Arena, on Wednesday, after which he went out to the upmarket Solidaritet nightclub in Östermalm, together with the Jamaican-American singer Sean Kingston, and the US singer Halsey, with whom he shared the bill, Swedish media report.

According to the UK's Metro newspaper, Halsey and Gillum have been in a relationship since last year, with the couple releasing a duet, 'Him & I', last December.

On Thursday afternoon, Kingston seemed unaware of Gillum's predicament.