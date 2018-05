The alert lasted from around 12pm to 2pm, after which landings and take-offs resumed, TT reports.

“Our emergency staff were involved in extinguishing the fire so we had to close the airport for security reasons,” Alexandra Maritz of operating company Swedavia’s press department told the news agency.

“The fire itself is now extinguished. Only work to clear away damage remains, so our staff can return to their posts and flying can begin again,” Maritz added.

Around 25 firemen and nine emergency services units were at the airport in response to the fire. The blaze did not place any buildings under threat.

Several flights were diverted during the incident while departures were temporarily grounded or delayed.

