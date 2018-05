As many as 105,000 summer jobs were advertised across Sweden via the national job agency Arbetsförmedlingen's site between December and April – a new record (up from 98,500 last year).

In April alone, 16,485 new summer vacancies were registered via the site.

The record-breaking figures are partly due to a difficulty matching people with the right skills to the right jobs on the labour market, according to Arbetsförmedlingen analyst Johan Eklöf. But another major explanation is the economic boom in Sweden, which means that unemployment is relatively low.

"Record numbers of people are employed in Sweden, which means record numbers of people are taking summer holiday," he explained to news agency TT.

Swedish full-time employees are guaranteed four consecutive weeks off during June-August, which means there are plenty of temporary substitute openings available on top of seasonal work.

The majority of positions are found in the healthcare and social services sectors, but employers are also looking for shopkeepers, cleaners, restaurant workers, warehouse staff and truck drivers.

While many of the jobs require Swedish, others offer opportunities to foreigners and new arrivals.

"The labour market is a lot about getting contacts, and if you're competing for ordinary permanent positions you're competing with a lot of other people. But during the summer it's easier to get a foot in the door and prove yourself," said Eklöf.

