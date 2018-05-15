Swedish sports group reports Russian hackers to police

<p>The police report was made by Sweden’s National Sports Association, Riksidrottsförbundet, after the hackers allegedly gained access to the association's computer systems.</p><p>"This is an extremely serious crime, where the clear purpose was to discredit Sweden’s anti-doping system," the group's head, Stefan Bergh, told the <a href="https://www.dn.se/sport/rf-polisanmaler-dataintrang/" target="_blank">Dagens Nyheter newspaper</a>. </p><p>Fancy Bear published a list of Swedish athletes it claimed had a propensity for using certain drugs and accused the sporting associating of covering up the truth. </p><p>The Russian group, which writes on its official website that it stands for "fair play and clean sport", says it operates by hacking World Anti-Doping Agency databases. Sweden's anti-doping agency was the most recent target.</p><p>"It's not a secret that Sweden has always held a dominant position in such kinds of sports as cross-country skiing, alpine skiing and biathlon," <a href="https://fancybear.net/pages/saga-about-doping.html" target="_blank">the hackers wrote on their site</a>.</p><p>"By a pretty strange coincidence, these disciplines witness an increased number of anti-doping violations."</p><p>The site said that Sweden’s winter athletes were "asthmatic warriors" and were "sick athletes who take prohibited drugs", publishing a list of Swedish athletes taking what it called suspicious medication.</p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 14.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545; min-height: 16.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545; min-height: 14.0px}p.p5 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545}p.p6 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545; min-height: 14.0px}span.s1 {font: 14.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'}</style></p><p>Tommy Forsgren from the Swedish Anti-Doping group blasted the allegations as "unfounded".</p>