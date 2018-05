The old-fashioned method of self-defence was more effective than the Södertälje man had intended.

"The man called us and explained he had been attacked by an elk on his land. He threw a stone at the elk and it fell to the ground," Towe Hägg from Stockholm police explained.

Experts came to the scene and confirmed that there had been no breach of Sweden’s hunting laws. Surprisingly, it is not the first time a homeowner has killed an elk with a stone in self-defence.

In August 2007 a man who threw a stone at an elk in his Stockholm garden hit the animal in the side of the head and it dropped dead.

A similar event occurred in Västerås in 2014, when a man used a boule ball to try and scare away an angry elk.

