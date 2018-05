With so many Swedes saying they would be vacationing at home this year, the Swedish Tourist Association asked them where they would recommend others visit. Here are the most popular of the bunch.

6. Dalarna (19 percent)

Once ranked as one of the New York Times “45 places to go”, Dalarna in central Sweden is known as a region full of natural beauty, filled with forests, lakes and picture-perfect towns.

As if the image of old-world perfection isn’t strong enough, residents of one part of the region speak an ancient foreign language, Elfdalian, which still has a strong link to Old Norse thanks to long developing in isolation.

READ ALSO: 10 common phrases in Sweden's ancient foreign language Elfdalian

Swedes are also proud of Dalarna’s Dala Horse, a red painted wooden animal which has become something of an international symbol for the country.

5. Gotland (21 percent)

The island of Gotland is a classic Swedish summer destination thanks to its pristine beaches and relative proximity to Stockholm (which can even be reached via ferry). The regular flow of tourism also ensures largest town Visby is well equipped, with a range of good cafes and restaurants, and its medieval wall is also a major draw.

If that's not enough, the island's compact size means it's a perfect place for summer cycling, and the signature "raukar" rock formations ensure you’ll be able to nab the perfect shot for your Instagram.

READ ALSO: 10 things that make a visit to Gotland unforgettable



Gotland's beaches are impressive even to royalty. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

4. Bohuslän (22 percent)

Sweden's west coast is stunning and Bohuslän’s combination of rugged coastline and sleepy fishing villages means it’s a perfect place for a domestic getaway.

On top of that there’s hiking, camping, sailing and excellent seafood to be had, plus you can even skip across the border to Oslo within a matter of a few hours.

3. Skåne (22 percent)

Sweden's southernmost province has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to picking a holiday destination, with one of the country's most exciting cities, some incredible beaches, and a range of smaller towns with their own unique charm.

Big city Malmö and its unique mix of culinary cultures is a great launching point, but beyond that there's also Ystad on the south coast, famous for its fictional son Kurt Wallander. Being in the south means the best of the summer weather too.

READ ALSO: Five reasons why we love southern Sweden



Malmö in the summer. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

2. Jämtland (26 percent)

Jämtland in middle Sweden is perhaps best known for skiing hotspot Åre, where some of the country’s poshest winter resorts are, but it’s also rated highly by summer travellers.

Sweeping hills, winding rivers and huge national parks filled with wildlife mean it’s well worth a trip.

1. Lapland (37 percent)

Few places on earth can boast the natural beauty of Swedish Lapland, so it’s no surprise that it proved to be the most popular place for Swedes to visit in their own country. A huge summer selling point is the Kungsleden hiking trail – the longest in the country – which can take around a week to finish but comes with the pay-off of incredible scenery.

For a foreigner perhaps no spectacle is more of a draw than Lapland’s midnight sun. Is there any better way to de-stress on vacation than an endless summer night?