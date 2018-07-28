Swedish teen dies after being bitten in the throat by a dog

<p>The victim from the municipality of Ljusnarsberg in Örebro County died at the scene before emergency services could assist him.</p><p>It is not clear yet what caused the attack but police don’t believe the victim provoked the animal.</p><p>“It’s a tragedy, a completely avoidable one, “Anders Wahlberg, lead researcher on the case for Örebro police, told Swedish news agency TT.</p><p>The dog owner, a 60-year-old woman, is currently under investigation.</p><p>Police believe her negligence may have allowed the animal to attack another person previously.</p><p>The dog was put down immediately after the incident.</p><p>“Strict liability means there are no exceptions, the owner should’ve been aware of the dog’s behaviour," lead police spokesman Tommy Lindh said.</p><p>American bulldogs aren’t on many countries' dangerous dogs lists and are involved in far fewer attacks on people than American bull terriers, a pedigree they are often confused with. </p>