Man arrested after explosion in Malmö

<p>Bomb experts were called to the scene of the incident, TT reports.</p><p>The explosion occurred in a residential building in the Lindängen area of the city at 6am on Sunday.</p><p>Police are treating the offence as dangerous to the public and the 65-year-old, who was in the apartment at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of the crime.</p><p>"He is at the police station. He is being held in custody and will be interrogated," Region Syd (South) Police press spokesperson Stephan Söderholm said.</p><p>A number of apartments adjacent to the explosion were evacuated, while two floors and an elevator were sealed off by police following the explosion.</p><p>Bomb experts attended the apartment before leaving around 9am to further analyse evidence taken from the scene.</p><p>Limited damage was caused by the explosion, police at the scene said. The detonation was of limited power, although a window frame and some concrete is reported to have come loose from the façade of the building.</p>