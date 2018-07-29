Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Man arrested after explosion in Malmö

29 July 2018
malmö

Man arrested after explosion in Malmö
Photo: Andreas Hillergren/TT
29 July 2018
A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of endangering the public after an explosion in Malmö on Sunday morning.

Bomb experts were called to the scene of the incident, TT reports.

The explosion occurred in a residential building in the Lindängen area of the city at 6am on Sunday.

Police are treating the offence as dangerous to the public and the 65-year-old, who was in the apartment at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of the crime.

“He is at the police station. He is being held in custody and will be interrogated,” Region Syd (South) Police press spokesperson Stephan Söderholm said.

A number of apartments adjacent to the explosion were evacuated, while two floors and an elevator were sealed off by police following the explosion.

Bomb experts attended the apartment before leaving around 9am to further analyse evidence taken from the scene.

Limited damage was caused by the explosion, police at the scene said. The detonation was of limited power, although a window frame and some concrete is reported to have come loose from the façade of the building.

malmö
