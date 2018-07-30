Heatwave could cause further rail closures in Sweden

<p>Last week the authority said it closed lines between Linköping and Kalmar, Linköping and Västervik, and Berga and Oskershamn due to the heat.</p><p>"The unique thing about these closures is they affect passenger trains. Usually it largely only applies to goods and freight trains," Joanna Ljunggren from Trafikverket explained.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180729/stable-night-for-sweden-wildfires-after-rainfall" target="_blank">Stable night for Sweden wildfires after rainfall</a></p><p>Trafikverket is concerned the heat may cause parts of the tracks to buckle or shift, a phenomenon known as "sun kinks", with freight trains generally the ones that run on the sections most sensitive to the heat.</p><p>Two freight trains have already derailed in Sweden in July – one near Mariannelund and one outside Nyköping.</p><p>“Sun kinks happen every summer really, but this year there are far more because it’s so warm. It’s a record year,” Ljunggren noted. Trafikverket expects there to have been more than double as many compared to 2017.</p><p>Last year there were 20 sun kinks reported, but this year the figure is likely to be around the 90 of record-setter 2008.</p><p>“We can’t rule out more closures, even though we have no indications of it just now. We’d rather close down and put safety first,” Ljunggren concluded.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180615/stockholm-transport-heres-how-youll-be-affected-this-summer" target="_blank">How you'll be affected by Stockholm transport closures this summer</a></p>