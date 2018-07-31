Sweden's World Cup hero Granqvist to continue until Euro 2020

Granqvist was one of the heroes of Sweden’s surprising run to the World Cup quarter-finals, playing every minute of their participation at the tournament and as their designated penalty taker, finishing top Swedish goalscorer.

But at the age of 33 there were doubts over whether Sweden’s 2-0 loss to England could be his final international game, with the defender himself admitting in Russia that it was “very possible” the tournament could be his last run out for his country.

In an Instagram post on Monday Granqvist clarified his plan to continue with Sweden until Euro 2020 however, writing “The journey continues to Euro 2020”.

Resan går vidare till EM 2020 @swemnt

And in further comments to Sportbladet, Granqvist revealed that a conversation with Sweden legend Henrik Larsson helped him to reach his decision. The striker twice retired early from Sweden duty during his playing career in the mid-2000s (Larsson played professionally until 2009), before later reversing his decisions and featuring at several further international tournaments.

"I spoke a lot with Henke who has been in the same situation, where he left then regretted it and came back. So I reached the conclusion that I wasn’t finished either," Granqvist told the tabloid.

Granqvist will be 35 by the time Euro 2020 rolls around, and if Sweden manage to qualify he will face a tough schedule: the tournament will be held in 12 cities around 12 European countries instead of one or two host nations as is normally standard.